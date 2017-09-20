Columbus resident from Dominica concerned about family affected by Hurricane Maria

Traffic was delayed at the intersection of Highway 431 and 165 Northbound following a traffic accident Wednesday morning.More >>
As Hurricane Maria Barrels down on Puerto Rico, It leaves behind devastation and destruction on other islands throughout the Caribbean.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – One of the Tiger Transit bus drivers charged with rape of an Auburn University student has posted bond.More >>
Columbus State University was recently awarded a grant totaling $293,575 from the National Science Foundation to purchase a scanning electron microscope.More >>
City officials hosted open forums across the community, asking for to citizens look at potential new projects for renovating, rebuilding, or creating a brand new government center.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
