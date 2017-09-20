CSU receives $300K grant from the National Science Foundation

As Hurricane Maria Barrels down on Puerto Rico, It leaves behind devastation and destruction on other islands throughout the Caribbean.More >>
As Hurricane Maria Barrels down on Puerto Rico, It leaves behind devastation and destruction on other islands throughout the Caribbean.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – One of the Tiger Transit bus drivers charged with rape of an Auburn University student has posted bond.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – One of the Tiger Transit bus drivers charged with rape of an Auburn University student has posted bond.More >>
Columbus State University was recently awarded a grant totaling $293,575 from the National Science Foundation to purchase a scanning electron microscope.More >>
Columbus State University was recently awarded a grant totaling $293,575 from the National Science Foundation to purchase a scanning electron microscope.More >>
City officials hosted open forums across the community, asking for to citizens look at potential new projects for renovating, rebuilding, or creating a brand new government center.More >>
City officials hosted open forums across the community, asking for to citizens look at potential new projects for renovating, rebuilding, or creating a brand new government center.More >>
New reaction to the latest homicides happening in the Fountain City; having already surpassed the 2016 number, the total is only growing.More >>
New reaction to the latest homicides happening in the Fountain City; having already surpassed the 2016 number, the total is only growing.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.More >>
The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
Kynse Leigh Agles survived Hurricane Irma - and now she's single and ready to get her lights back on with the help of a handsome man!More >>
Kynse Leigh Agles survived Hurricane Irma - and now she's single and ready to get her lights back on with the help of a handsome man!More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>