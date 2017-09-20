CSU receives $300K grant from the National Science Foundation

Columbus State University was recently awarded a grant totaling $293,575 from the National Science Foundation to purchase a scanning electron microscope.

The grant will support and enhance research programs within the Departments of Biology, Chemistry and Earth and Space Sciences and was composed by Kevin Burgess, Clinton Barineau, Daniel Holley, and Elizabeth Klar.

“Ultimately, the incorporation of SEM technology to the curriculum of Columbus State University will directly increase undergraduate and graduate participation in research,” said Dr. Burgess, a professor of biology at CSU. “This could encourage students to pursue careers as professional biologists, chemists, environmental scientists, and geologists.”

Students will work directly with faculty to boost research programs involving the university’s field sites, museum collections, herbarium collections and molecular and chemistry laboratories.

The hope is that research including SEM technology will open up opportunities to underrepresented groups in the Natural Sciences, in addition to facilitating recruitment of high school and college students to STEM fields.

