All lanes open on HWY 431 following 18 wheeler, car accident Wednesday morning

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Traffic was delayed at the intersection of Highway 431 and 165 Northbound following a traffic accident Wednesday morning. 

Phenix City police were on the scene and we do not yet know if any injuries have been reported.

All lanes are now opened as the traffic has cleared from Wednesday morning. 

