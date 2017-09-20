TRAFFIC ALERT: 18 wheeler, car accident delays traffic at intersection of HWY 431,165 NB

Traffic is delayed on at the intersection of Highway 431 and 165 Northbound following a traffic accident.More >>
As Hurricane Maria Barrels down on Puerto Rico, It leaves behind devastation and destruction on other islands throughout the Caribbean.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – One of the Tiger Transit bus drivers charged with rape of an Auburn University student has posted bond.More >>
Columbus State University was recently awarded a grant totaling $293,575 from the National Science Foundation to purchase a scanning electron microscope.More >>
City officials hosted open forums across the community, asking for to citizens look at potential new projects for renovating, rebuilding, or creating a brand new government center.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
