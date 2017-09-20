President Jimmy Carter to be honored at GSW "Presidential Plaza" dedication

President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn (Source: The Carter Center)

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) – Georgia Southwestern State University will hold a special ceremony to recognize one of its most notable alumni.

In a special ceremony on Friday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m., the University will be recognizing President Carter.

The event will take place on the Wheatley Administration Building Lawn, where GSW will dedicate its new signature landmark, the "Presidential Plaza," located at the main entrance to campus.

The project was completed in late April 2017.

The west or front side of the plaza features a set of planted hedges that spell “GSW.” The east or plaza side includes a mounted hand-signature in cement from President Carter when he was a freshman at GSW in 1942.

President and Mrs. Carter will be in attendance and President Carter will be on the program.

The public is invited to attend this free event. For additional information, call 229-931-2037.

Notable U.S. national figures who are alumni of GSW include the late former U.S. Attorney General Griffin Bell, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, and former President Jimmy Carter, who attended GSW in 1941-42.

Click here to view a campus map with parking for the event.

