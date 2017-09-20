President Jimmy Carter to be honored at GSW "Presidential Plaza" dedication

Parents and students at Lee County Schools say they are upset over prayer no longer being allowed over the loud speaker at the football stadium.More >>
Traffic was delayed at the intersection of Highway 431 and 165 Northbound following a traffic accident Wednesday morning.More >>
Georgia Southwestern State University will hold a special ceremony to recognize one of its most notable alumni.More >>
As Hurricane Maria Barrels down on Puerto Rico, It leaves behind devastation and destruction on other islands throughout the Caribbean.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – One of the Tiger Transit bus drivers charged with rape of an Auburn University student has posted bond.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
A couple was told via text that their daughter was fatally shot. It turned out not to be true.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
