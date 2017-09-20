Fort Benning hosting job fair Thursday

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Fort Benning will be hosting a job fair Thursday.

It's to connect transitioning soldiers, their spouses, and veterans with employers.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Soldier for Life Center Auditorium on Marne Road on post.

Soldiers, spouses, and veterans not able to attend the event in person will be able to connect with employers on the comments section of the Benning SFLTAP Facebook live page.

