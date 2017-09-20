Military Matters: Veterans to soon access tax-free online benefit

Georgia Southwestern State University will hold a special ceremony to recognize one of its most notable alumni.More >>
A Georgia gubernatorial candidate stopped by Columbus Thursday. Hunter Hill came through town to spread the message of his platform and meet people from across the state.More >>
A new online benefit with veterans in mind will soon make its official launch.More >>
Fort Benning will be hosting a job fair Thursday. It's to connect transitioning soldiers, their spouses, and veterans with employers.More >>
Parents and students at Lee County Schools say they are upset over prayer no longer being allowed over the loud speaker at the football stadium.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
A harmless looking tree is wrecking Mississippi eco-systems, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission is trying to stop the invasive species from spreading any further in the state.More >>
A 10-year-girl girl from Bosqueville has died after a family horse kicked her in the head.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
