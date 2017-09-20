Military Matters: Veterans to soon access tax-free online benefit

(WTVM) – A new online benefit with veterans in mind will soon make its official launch.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently filmed a video to promote the online shopping benefit, which offers low prices on products just for those who have been honorably discharged from the military.

It will officially launch on Veteran’s Day in November.

The online exchange not only sells discounted products to vets, but it also gives portions of its proceeds to outfitting soldiers with uniforms, serving school lunches, providing soldiers stationed overseas with baked goods, water, and more.

The new benefit will continue to honor every American who raised their right hand, took an oath, and served with distinction.

