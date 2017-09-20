GA gubernatorial candidate Hunter Hill visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Georgia gubernatorial candidate stopped by Columbus Thursday.

Hunter Hill came through town to spread the message of his platform and meet people from across the state.

The former state senator and west point graduate stands on a heavily conservative platform. Hill served in three combat tours over his years of service.

During that time, he earned two bronze stars along with other accommodations. Now Hill wants a chance to spread his conservative plans over the state of Georgia.

So far, Hill is facing four other candidates for governor: Casey Cagle, Brian Kemp, Marc Alan Urbach and Michael Williams.

