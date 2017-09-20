18-wheeler fire causing delays on Hwy. 280 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – An 18-wheeler on fire has caused a traffic backup in Lee County.

The 18-wheeler caught fire on Hwy. 280 northbound just outside of the Opelika city limits.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

