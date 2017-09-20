Pregnant women to lose out in GOP's healthcare bill, local OB/GYN admin reacts

The GOP continues to work on a finalized bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

A new proposed change to GOP Healthcare bill could cause huge premium boosts for people with pre-existing conditions, like pregnancy, mental issues, and cancer.

Locally, members of the OB/GYN community are speaking out about pregnancy being listed as a pre-existing condition and the damaging effects it could have on expectant mothers.

“Including pregnancy in pre-existing is a severe disadvantage. For the mother that is carrying that baby, because it is going to be absorbent as far as cost are concerned. Then they are going to think twice about receiving OB CARE, which is not the way we want it to be.” said Janet Handy, an administrator at OB/GYN Specialists of Columbus with Dr. Ruth Ann Rees in Columbus.

Under the GOP Healthcare plan, women who are pregnant would experience a 425 percent jump in premium surcharges to more than $17,000.

These estimated hikes in premiums are for people with pre-existing conditions, according to Michigan Professor, Steven Ratner.

Pregnant women among those who lose out in GOP's health care bill.

Handy says this change would be a severe disadvantage to pregnant patients because of lack of care.

"Putting in a high surcharge, something that expensive, that exorbitant for a patient would be astronomical, because they would typically be able to just pay out of pocket for maternity at that point. Then they are going to think twice about receiving OB care which is not how we want it to be,” said Handy.

Handy says Georgia already has one of the highest infant mortality rate. She says it is essential women receive full and proper care while expecting.

People with asthma could be looking at a 106 percent increase totaling more than $4,000.

Arthritis spikes to $26,000 and the biggest increase is cancer, a 3500 percent increase at more than $140,000.

