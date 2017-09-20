CPD looking for 2 attempted kidnapping suspects

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – After two attempted kidnappings in two days in Columbus, police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspects responsible.

In the first case, police are looking for a black male, beard, with unshaven hair over the mouth, blue eyes, medium brown hair, approximately 5’8 in height, and heavy set.

The suspect was wearing a black hat with a red Chicago Bulls bull on the front.

The suspect's vehicle was a silver or gray SUV that resembles a Nissan Xxtera or Kia Sportage.

In the second case, police are also looking for a heavier set white male with blonde hair and freckles.

The suspect was driving a white van with no windows and a side door.

We are working to learn more information as to where the two attempted kidnappings took place.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3449.

