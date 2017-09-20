Most Wanted: August 2017 Henson Drive murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police need your help finding the person who shot and killed a man.

Tremaine Taylor, 18, was shot in the stomach on the 400 block of Henson Drive August 31.

Taylor was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

No motive or description of the suspect was given.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

