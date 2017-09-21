Walk to End Alzheimer's underway Friday

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Friday, Sept. 22 in Uptown Columbus.

Registration opens at 5 p.m. and the walk beings at 6 p.m.

Participants will complete a two-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs, and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.

A meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease will also take place.

In addition to the two-mile walk, participants will enjoy the amazing restaurants and balloon art that surround the walk, and the Uptown Concert Series featuring the Steve Miller Tribute Band.

“We are proud to be the Chairs of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Bunky Clark, co-chair, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Columbus. “We love seeing the amazing things that the Alzheimer’s Association does for our community and we invite everyone to join us on Sept. 22,” he added.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s or to sign up for the event, click here.

