Home burglary suspects wanted by Lee County Sheriff's Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two burglary suspects seen on a home’s surveillance video.

A homeowner contacted police after their home on the 100 block of Lee Road 2200 in Smiths Station was burglarized Sept. 6.

The suspects were last seen leaving in a tan or gold Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis.

If you recognize these suspects, please call investigators at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.