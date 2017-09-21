Property line inspections scheduled along West Point Lake

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be performing routine property line inspections in the West Point Lake area within in the next two weeks.

Crews will work along the river throughout the cities of West Point, Lanett, and Valley. Adjacent property owners man encounter contractors as they perform surveys.

The contractors should be clearly identifiable in marked vehicles that read, “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contractor.”

