Toys for Tots in Columbus will accept donations Oct. 1

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It’s almost that time of the year as the annual ‘Toys for Tots’ drive will be kicking off in Columbus.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve is collecting new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December and will distribute the toys as Christmas gifts to the less fortunate children in the community.

They are hosting the toy drive on October 7, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Donations will be accepted from Oct. 1 through Dec. 21 at the Gwendolyn Wilkes Rainbow Center located at 2201 Buena Vista Road.

You can register from Oct. 9 through Nov. 17 starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To register you must bring all of the following documents:

State issued picture ID (for yourself and/or spouse)

Birth certificate and Medicaid card for each child

Social security card

Insurance card

Provide proof of guardianship

Current food stamp summary (in your name)

Current utility bill (In your name or spouse)

A wage inquiry is required (If you are unemployed or have no income, you must go to the Department of Labor to obtain the inquiry)

