Roy Moore, Senator Luther Strange debate ahead of GOP primary runoff

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) – Ahead of Alabama’s Republican Primary Senate runoff next week, Roy Moore and Senator Luther Strange debated Thursday night.

The debate was held at the RSA Activity Center in downtown Montgomery.

There was no moderator or questions from the media during the debate.

If you missed the debate, click here to watch it in its entirety.

Moore and Strange are trying to win over undecided voters before Tuesday's GOP primary runoff election in the race for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat.

The winner of the runoff will face Doug Jones in the general election on Dec. 12.

An exclusive Raycom News Network-Strategy Research Poll found Moore maintaining a 6-point lead over Strange in the final week of campaigning.

Moore leads Strange 53 percent to 47 percent in a survey of likely Republican voters. The poll of 2,930 likely Republican voters who have voted in at least one Republican primary in the last five years took place on Monday. It has a margin of error of 3 percent.

Upcoming Events

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.