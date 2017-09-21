WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: Roy Moore and Sen. Luther Strange debate

Auburn police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Ahead of Alabama’s Republican Primary Senate runoff next week, Roy Moore and Senator Luther Strange will debate Thursday night.More >>
It’s almost that time of the year as the annual ‘Toys for Tots’ drive is kicking off in Columbus.More >>
Two nights a week, a group of volunteers from local churches do what they've been doing for two years now: going to where the homeless are, handing out food, hugs and more in Columbus.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
Police say around 10:40 a dump truck rolled over a portable toilet while someone was inside at the intersection of Aberdeen and 23rd Street.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A Houston County grand jury indicted the four suspects in a sexually charged home invasion robbery that occurred in the 100 block of Park Place on June 12.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
The exact causes of death are still unknown after three women were found dead on the east side of Lumberton.More >>
