Columbus police looking for 2 attempted kidnapping suspects

After two attempted kidnappings in two days in Columbus, police are asking for the public's help in finding the two separate suspects involved.

The first happening Monday reportedly at Bull Creek Apartments on Woodruff Farm Road. The second attempt happening near the Lakebottom area.

Back to back cases where two men tried to kidnap a boy and girl.

The children reportedly walking to and from school at the time of the attempted abduction.

Parents in the Columbus area now more alert than ever.

"I guess we should just be hyper-aware of the situation, and keep our kids close,” said Rebecca Paull, a concerned mother.

Paull says she will hold her children a little bit tighter tonight. As a self-proclaimed helicopter mom to her 11-year old and infant daughters, she says no amount of protection is enough.

"I'm just kind of like, got my eyes on them, I give them a little bit of freedom, but now that I heard about this in the community, I think I may be a little bit more helicopter mom,” said Paull.

Columbus police want people to be on the lookout for two men.

The first described as a black man, with a beard, blue eyes, medium brown hair, about 5-foot-8 and heavy-set. He was wearing a black Chicago Bulls hat and driving a silver or gray SUV.

The second suspect is said to be a heavier-set white man with blonde hair and freckles, according to police. He's said to be driving a white van with no windows.

An investigation is underway to find out if there is any relation between the two incidents.

"We do have two different suspects, we have two different descriptions of cars. They happened on two different ends of town. We're not going to negate the fact that they could possibly be related, at this point, we do not know,” said Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick with the Columbus Police Department.

No one was injured in the attempted assaults. Fitzpatrick says both children are home safe with their parents.

She says the responsibility to educate your children about the dangers of child abduction should start at home. More importantly, if you see something, say something.

"Criminal activity does not know a time of day, this could happen morning, noon, night weekdays, it does not matter,” said Fitzpatrick.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3449.

