Suspicious man offers ride to Auburn teens; police investigate

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report, around Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT, a teenaged female and two male juveniles were walking down Heywood Street when a suspicious man asked if they needed a ride.

The girl says the suspicious man asked if they needed a ride, but they declined and the man in the vehicle drove away.

The man is described as a heavy-set white male in his 50’s-60’s, wearing a white T-shirt, with thin or balding hair, driving a black 4-door vehicle stopped in the roadway.

Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

