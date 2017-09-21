Farr Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The case against a man Columbus police say is connected to a deadly shooting will continue.

Robert Furr, 19, appeared in Recorder's Court Thursday. Furr’s hearing had been postponed twice.

He was arrested last week for the death of Travis Porter.

Porter was shot and killed at Hannah Heights Apartments on Farr Road September 4.

Furr's case now goes to superior court.

