Phenix City-Columbus police chase suspect appears in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man who reportedly led local police on a multi-county chase made his preliminary appearance in court Thursday.

According to police, Edward Baez, 35 ran from narcotics officers who were trying to pull him over in Lee County on Tuesday.

Baez ended up traveling into Columbus before he crashed his car along Veterans Parkway.

He was given a $15,000 bond for various charges including reckless driving and no proof of insurance or driver’s license.

Baez’s case will now go to superior court.

