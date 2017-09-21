Demolition complete for Columbus' new Chick-fil-A at Columbus Park Crossing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Construction will begin very soon at Columbus’ new Chick-fil-A location.

Crews have finished demolishing what used to be the Shogun restaurant.

The new Chick-fil-A will be at the center of Columbus Park Crossing.

Construction is expected to be complete next year.

