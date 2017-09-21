Wild Leap Brewery in LaGrange preps for grand opening

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – Wild Leap Brewery is gearing up for its grand opening in LaGrange.

The brewery is located on Main Street in a building which once housed the Westbrook Service and Tire Company.

The event will feature taste testing, music, and games.

CEO and co-founder Anthony Rodriguez says they are excited about the new LaGrange location.

“LaGrange is business friendly. The downtown area is so well developed. We thought we would have a chance here to bring more visitors into the city,” said Anthony Rodriguez.

The Grand Opening will take place Saturday from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET.

The event will also feature local food vendors and complimentary brewery tours. Tickets are $15.

