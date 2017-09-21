Fire extinguished at Chester's BBQ in Columbus

Local domestic violence shelter Hope Harbour held its annual Celebration of Hope luncheon on Thursday.More >>
Auburn police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A man who reportedly led local police on a multi-county chase made his preliminary appearance in court Thursday.More >>
Ahead of Alabama’s Republican Primary Senate runoff next week, Roy Moore and Senator Luther Strange debated Thursday night.More >>
Firefighters have extinguished a fire at the Chester’s BBQ at the intersection of 6th Street and Veterans Parkway.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.More >>
U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign slogan plays heavily off his name - "Alabama Deserves Moore" - but the wrap on a bus promoting his candidacy needed 'Moore' editing Thursday.More >>
