Fire extinguished at Chester's BBQ in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Firefighters have extinguished a fire at Chester’s BBQ at the intersection of 6th Street and Veterans Parkway.

According to officials on scene, the fire appears to have started inside the grill area.

No injuries were reported and the business still remains open.

We do not yet know the cost of the damages sustained to the businesses.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.