All Access: Marion County

By Paul Stockman, Sports Reporter
MARION COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Marion County is once again off to a nice start. They’re 4-0 in Chris Kirksey’s second year with the program.

This week they face their toughest test of the season- an also undefeated Manchester Blue Devil team.

Watch the video above as we go All-Access with Coach Kirksey as he prepares for a clash with a tough region foe.

