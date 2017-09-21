New scholarship announced for some Alabama-area high schoolers

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A local group announcing a new 4-year scholarship for Alabama teens that attend Central High and Glenwood School.

The Mayor's Ball for Education and Charity Committee hosted a press conference at Max Wilkes Fellowship Hall in the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center.

Students will be selected by a committee. Some of the selection processes include being accepted into a university and maintain at least a 2.5 GPA.

“You always want to give kids the opportunity to better. It helps your community. The more education you get the better the community. Because it's our responsibility to equip them and better them to raise that expectation,” said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe.

Students selected must also go through an interview process and write an essay.

