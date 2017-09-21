"Take the City" religious conference hopes to transform lives

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Hundreds gathered at a Columbus church Thursday night to kick off a conference that organizers hope will transform lives.

Attendees of the "Take the City" Conference filled Trinity Assembly of God on Bascom Court, where speakers have come from as far away as California.

This year's theme is "Awaken the Dawn," a 3-day event focused on prayer, worship music, and discovering how God wants to use people to make a difference where they live and work.

Take The City is a local non-profit ministry. The conference continues Friday and Saturday, with sessions at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.