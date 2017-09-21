Wine, Women, and Shoes event gives back to the library

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A fashionable event Thursday night in Columbus giving people a chance to look good and give back.

The Muscogee County Library Foundation hosting the 3rd annual Wine Women & Shoes at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road, raising money for the library systems.

A total of 350 people came out for wine, shoes, and a fashion show.

Laura Ann Mann, Executive Director of Muscogee County Library Foundation says libraries are essential to every community.

“We could not be without our library system and the work that it is doing. From childhood literacy to helping folks get jobs,” said Mann.

Wine Women & Shoes has helped raise more than $50 million for various women and family-related causes.

