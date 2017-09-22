BREAKING: Amber Alert children located at Eufaula hotel Friday morning

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - Four missing children, who disappeared from Bradenton, Florida, were safely located in Eufaula Friday morning.

Eufaula Police say just after midnight Friday, a pair of guests at the Hampton Inn Hotel in Eufaula contacted authorities after they recognized four children playing in the lobby from an Amber Alert.

Responding officers were able to positively identify a vehicle from the Amber Alert parked at the hotel. They later arrested the children's mother, Jamia Gadeaun.

Gadeaun is being held in the Barbour County, Alabama jail this morning waiting for extradition.

All four children were examined by police and were said to be in good condition.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.