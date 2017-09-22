Walmart hosts free wellness day Friday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Walmart hosts free wellness day Friday

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Walmart stores nationwide will host a free wellness day Friday, Sept. 22.

The retail chain teamed up with the American Diabetes Association to support a healthier lifestyle for customers.

Health screenings to include blood glucose, blood pressure, and body mass index will take place at stores in Columbus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  Guests will also learn about low-cost immunizations. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly