Walmart hosts free wellness day Friday

Walmart stores nationwide will host a free wellness day Friday, Sept. 22.

The retail chain teamed up with the American Diabetes Association to support a healthier lifestyle for customers.

Health screenings to include blood glucose, blood pressure, and body mass index will take place at stores in Columbus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will also learn about low-cost immunizations.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.