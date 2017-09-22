Opelika closes Cunningham Drive Bridge; deemed unsafe after inspection

The city of Opelika closed a bridge after it was deemed unsafe by inspectors.

The Cunningham Drive Bridge will be closed to cars and pedestrians until further notice. An inspection of the bridge showed it was no longer safe for traffic to travel across it.

Frederick Road can be used as a detour around the bridge.

The city has a plan to replace the bridge with the assistance of the Alabama Department of Transportation. However, no date for the replacement has been set as of yet.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.