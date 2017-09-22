Auburn extends deadline for storm debris pickup

The city of Auburn has extended its storm debris pickup deadline after Hurricane Irma’s widespread damage.

Fees for debris pickup will continue to be waived until Oct. 2.

Debris should be no longer than 6 feet in length and should not be placed in roadways, on sidewalks, near utility poles and mailboxes, or on storm drain inlets.

