FIRST TO ALERT: It's the first day of Fall but we're forecasting last season's weather!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's the first day of Fall and we're welcoming in the new season with last season's weather. Highs running well above average for this time of year as we'll top out near 90. The rain chance stays at a 20-30% coverage this afternoon. A very similar forecast takes us into the first part of the weekend. Highs should dip into the upper 80s for many tomorrow. By the end of the weekend we'll dry things out which will take us through most of next week.

Next week's temperatures looks hot again - highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, above average for us for this time of year. The sun should stick around through mid-week, but there is a chance we can get a cold front through the area by Friday which may serve to bring us a great shot of cooler and drier air by NEXT weekend.

In the tropics, we still have our eye on Maria but it will not be a threat to the Southeast US or Gulf of Mexico. Jose is now post-tropical but still bringing tropical storm force conditions to portions of the New England coast.

