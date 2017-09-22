Epic restaurant Chef Jamie Keating raises money to fight diabetes

Nationally known chef Jamie Keating of EPIC restaurant is partnering with ST. Francis and WC Bradley Company to fight diabetes. Chef Keating will be demonstrating how healthy foods can be delicious by preparing a healthy dinner at the RiverMill Event Centre.More >>
Phenix City police need your help identifying the two individuals you see here.More >>
A fashionable event Thursday night in Columbus giving people a chance to look good and give back.More >>
Hundreds gathered at a Columbus church Thursday night to kick off a conference that organizers hope will transform lives.More >>
A local group announcing a new 4-year scholarship for Alabama teens that attend Central High and Glenwood School.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
