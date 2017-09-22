Epic restaurant Chef Jamie Keating raises money to fight diabetes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Nationally known chef Jamie Keating of EPIC restaurant is partnering with St. Francis and WC Bradley Company to fight diabetes.

Chef Keating will be demonstrating how healthy foods can be delicious by preparing a healthy dinner at the RiverMill Event Centre.

St. Francis and WC Bradley Company will be co-sponsoring the event.

Jamie Keating has appeared on the Food Network and was a member of the 2008 ACF United States Culinary Olympic Team among several other appearances and awards.

A custom portrait by nationally known artist Dr. Garry Pound will be auctioned off at the event.

Pound was rewarded the Siegfried Scholarship for overall achievement in graduate studies and returned to Columbus in 1985 after receiving his doctoral degree in Comparative Arts.

St. Francis has the only nationally recognized diabetes education program in the region after being accredited by the American Diabetes Association in 2000.

The cost is $60 per person. Reservations for the event can be made by calling the RiverMill Event Centre at 706-327-9300 or email events@JKCulinary.com.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.