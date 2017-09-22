Phenix City police searching for carjacking suspects - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City police searching for carjacking suspects

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Phenix City police need your help identifying two overnight carjacking suspects. 

The incident happened in the 100 block of misty Forest Drive.

The two suspects allegedly pointed a pistol at the victim and demanded the vehicle, a white 2012 Nissan Armada with Alabama license plate 57DG324.

If you have any information you're asked to call police at (334) 448-2817.

