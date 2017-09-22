Man charged with murder of Cataula woman in 2015 denied reduced bond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The man accused of killing a Cataula woman by pushing her off a front porch was denied a reduced bond in court.

Wesley Barber asked the judge for a lower bond which was denied on Friday.

His bond had already been reduced from $200,000 to $49,000 in July for the murder of 24-year-old Shanita Rutherford.

Rutherford was paralyzed from the fall in 2015 and died seven months later.

