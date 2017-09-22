President Trump heads to Huntsville, AL for Sen. Strange campaig - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

President Trump heads to Huntsville, AL for Sen. Strange campaign rally

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WTVM) - President Trump is scheduled to land in Huntsville Friday night.

Trump will be in town to show his support behind Sen. Luther Strange during a campaign rally.

The rally will be held at the Von Brun Center and News Leader 9’s Parker Branton will be live starting at 7 p.m. CT.

The runoff is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 26. 

