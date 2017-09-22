Jazz on the River Music Festival held in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Davis Broadcasting and K.92.7, WTVM's radio partner, hosted the sixth season of Jazz on the River.

The free concert was held at Woodruff Park on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.

People brought lawn chairs and blankets and enjoyed the smooth sounds of local, regional, and national jazz acts.

We spoke with some concertgoers who say this event is looking for a nice, relaxing time.

“This was our first time. We just planned to have a sister outing. Missing one sister. just coming out to enjoy the evening,” said concertgoer Mattie Davis.

