Jazz on the River Music Festival to be held in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, Davis Broadcasting and K.92.7, WTVM's radio partner, will be hosting the sixth season of Jazz on the River.

The free concert will be hosted at Woodruff Park on Sunday, September 24 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the smooth sounds of local, regional, and national jazz acts.

