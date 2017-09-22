Headquarter Nissan to receive 2017 Global Award of Excellence

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Headquarter Nissan, is receiving the coveted 2017 Nissan Global Award of Excellence on Thursday, October 5.

Making the 11:00 a.m. presentation will be Jeff Mills, General Manager of Nissan Operations, along with other invited guests and VIP’s.

The Nissan Global Award of Excellence comes from Nissan’s international headquarters in Japan.

It recognizes dealerships that are “the best of the best” in volume sales, customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Terry Bell, Headquarter Nissan partner and general manager noted, “Without our outstanding teammates and their dedication, focus and determination – our sales and service achievements would not be possible. We set our standards high for delivering exceptional customer experiences and satisfaction. We love being part of this vibrant area and being allowed the opportunity to provide quality products and services while giving back to the community.”

Only 50 select dealerships around the world are bestowed the prestigious award.

