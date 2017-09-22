Synovus hosts law enforcement luncheon for 400+ local first responders

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Synovus hosted an outdoor lunch for law enforcement and first responders across the Chattahoochee Valley.

The company had an ‘Honoring our Heroes’ barbecue as a part of Synovus' Here Matters Community Outreach Program.

More than 400 firefighters, police officers, and EMTs stopped by the Synovus Center on Bay Avenue where employees served up some Country’s Barbecue as a small token of their appreciation.

"These guys and these women – what they do every day is so important. They put their lives on the line to protect us and serve us, so this is just a small way for us to give back to them," says Senior Director.

Elisha Staudinger with Synovus says, "Not only are these folks that are here giving 100 percent – but most of the families are as well. So, it's nice to know that we care."

Synovus' Here Matters Campaign also includes helping local charities like the United Way in helping children stay healthy and active in school.

