Frank Myers responds to potential opponent for MCSB seat

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 spoke with current Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers after, former school board member Philip Schley announced his candidacy to run for the District 8 seat.

Myers holds the current District 8 title and was elected in May of 2014 and took office in 2015.

Schley previously served on the board for 21 years, including chairman for the last two while in office.

Myers says although he has not announced if he will run for reelection, the decision will be made soon.

"...I think he is a fine man, but I think he has had his time on the school board," says Myers.

Myers along with current board member John Thomas was at the center of a several-month-long ethics investigation.

Just yesterday the Georgia state ethics commission chose not to pursue the case, during a hearing to find probable cause of the violation.

