Columbus fire crews respond to house fire on Orchard Dr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a house fire at Orchard Drive Friday evening.

Officials say the fire started around 6 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs were in the house. They were able to get out safely.

News Leader 9 was told the house is completely demolished and cannot be saved.

According to Georgia Power, the power was briefly turned off in the area but is now back on.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.

