PAWS Humane of Columbus temporarily accepting animal evacuees from Irma

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Paws Humane is temporarily sheltering animal evacuees from hurricane Irma.

Flournoy & Calhoun Realtors have donated a shelter to Paws Humane at 7607 Veterans Pkwy next to Stars and Strikes in north Columbus.

The organization will be taking donations to help pay the electric and water bill at the temporary warehouse as well as vaccines, microchips, and medical care.

Monetary donations will be accepted in the form of check and credit card.

To donate, visit here and click yes in the, “Is this for Irma Disaster Relief?” drop down box.

PAWS will also have a “Name Own Your Price” adoption special on Saturday, Sep. 23 and Sunday Sep. 24 from 1205 p.m at PAWS North.

