Dog finds a home after 545 days at animal shelter

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – PAWS Humane is celebrating after finding a fur-ever home for long-term resident Fritos.

Fritos was waiting to be adopted and after 545 days, she is now with her new family.

She enjoys walks outside and an occasional fun game of hide and seek with her ball.

Staff at PAWS are thrilled she finally found a loving home!

