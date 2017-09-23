Options to compromise on recent Muscogee County property evaluations

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Tax Assessor's Office is continuing to process just over 10,000 of appeals from taxpayers claiming this year's figures are too high.

Of those appeals, around 6,000 have been reviewed, while 3,800 appeals have been sent to the board of assessors and recommended for reduction.

Deputy Chief Appraiser John Williams tells News Leader 9 taxpayers should expect to receive their tax bills by October 1 and that if any taxpayer is still appealing a valuation, the tax bill will determine how much you'll have to pay.

If any taxpayer is still appealing a valuation, you will end up paying either 85 percent of this year's valuation or what you paid in 2016 - whichever amount is lowest.



If any taxpayer is not satisfied with the amount sent in the October tax bill, there are other options, including legal recourse, to try and bring it down.

Williams says, "If they don't like it, they continue their appeal to the board of equalization, or an arbitrator, officer, or to Superior Court. So in between the time that it gets continued to that next level and the time that they go to that next level, we're going to continue to try and negotiate with that property owner, and find a resolution on that value."

Williams also tells News Leader 9 the assessor's office will work as hard as possible to avoid taking it to that next level of appeals.

The Muscogee County Assessor's Office says the deadline to pay your taxes is December 1.

After that date, if there's still an appeal, the assessor's office will look and see if taxpayers paid more or less than the amount on the bill, so it is possible you could get a refund on that payment.

