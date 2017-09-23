Wild Leap Brewery celebrates grand opening in downtown LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Wild Leap Brewery is celebrating its grand opening Saturday afternoon.

The brewery is located on Main Street in a building which once housed the Westbrook Service and Tire Company.

The much-anticipated craft brewery grand opening is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. but will be open to the public from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Co-owners Rob Goldstein and Anthony Rodriguez built the brewery after bringing the city’s first beer festival to town two years ago.

“The beer festival was such a huge success, it inspired us,” said Rodriguez. “We found there is a huge market in this town and we are very excited to be a part of the growth in downtown LaGrange.”

Wild Leap will feature a tasting room, a large event space, and an outdoor patio that will have a view of the downtown plaza.

The event will also feature local food vendors and complimentary brewery tours. Tickets are $15.

