Columbus United for Recovery celebrates National Recovery Month at Lakebottom Park

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus United for Recovery, a group of agencies within the Chattahoochee Valley, is hosting a family-friendly event to celebrate progress and increase awareness of the opportunities for recovery in our cities.

In September throughout the nation, thousands of prevention, treatment, and recovery programs celebrate their success in the community in an effort to educate the public about recovery, how it works, for whom, and why.

The 6th annual event is taking place at Lakebottom Park at the band shelter from noon until 5 p.m.

Participants will enjoy live music and entertainment, kid’s activities and face painting, food, free giveaways and more.

Bring your own blankets and chairs and join the celebration.

