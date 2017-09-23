Local charity donates essential items to Central FL families after Irma

HAMILTON, GA (WTVM) - It's been close to two weeks since Hurricane Irma left its devastating mark on Florida and Georgia, but the effort to offer support and resources to communities in need is still strong.

Many communities in Georgia are still rebuilding whatever damage remains after Hurricane Irma roared through the southeast.

A charity group from Harris County called Fellowship of Christians United in Service wants to help speed up the recovery process for families in Central currently in need.

Bill Searcey, the director of FOCUS Charity says, "We've contacted an agency down in Ocala, Florida. They say that they need different kinds of items,: diapers, to clean up your house, kitchen items, even camping items; we're going to load them all up in a truck, and take them down to Ocala."

Also in that long list of essential items, hundreds of clothes for any and all members of the family, clothes that would have remained in FOCUS' thrift store, were it not for Irma's destructive force leaving hundreds struggling to get back to normal.

"To know that we're here, several hundreds of miles away, yet we're still going to have an impact on these people's lives. So many of them have just been devastated by this hurricane...we can't even imagine," says Searcey.

He says it boils down to following one of the core principles of FOCUS.

"When you do things, when you help people who are in need - the least of our brethren as Paul described it - then you're also doing the same thing for Jesus. That's what we believe, that's why we are bound to do that."

The FOCUS Charity says they will accept more donations at their thrift store on Hamilton Square Street in Hamilton.

Searcey tells News Leader 9 the group plans to drive out to take these donations to Ocala next Tuesday.

